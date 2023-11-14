The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) and the Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) hit the court at Hooper Eblen Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena

Tennessee Tech Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Tech compiled a 16-12-0 ATS record last year.

Tennessee Tech sported a 16-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 15-12-0 mark of Lipscomb.

Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee Tech 73.7 150.1 73.4 144.4 142.6 Lipscomb 76.4 150.1 71.0 144.4 145.4

Additional Tennessee Tech Insights & Trends

Last year, the Golden Eagles put up 73.7 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 71.0 the Bisons gave up.

When Tennessee Tech totaled more than 71.0 points last season, it went 10-5 against the spread and 12-6 overall.

Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee Tech 16-12-0 19-9-0 Lipscomb 15-12-0 14-13-0

Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee Tech Lipscomb 11-5 Home Record 13-2 4-11 Away Record 7-11 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.5 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

