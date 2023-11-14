Tuesday's game between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) and the Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) at Hooper Eblen Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-59 and heavily favors Tennessee Tech to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

The matchup has no line set.

Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Cookeville, Tennessee

Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena

Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 82, Lipscomb 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee Tech (-23.4)

Tennessee Tech (-23.4) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

With 73.7 points scored per game and 73.4 points conceded last year, Tennessee Tech was 129th in college basketball on offense and 274th defensively.

On the glass, the Golden Eagles were 171st in college basketball in rebounds (31.9 per game) last season. They were 25th-worst in rebounds conceded (34.1 per game).

At 14.4 assists per game last season, Tennessee Tech was 81st in the country.

The Golden Eagles were the 25th-best team in college basketball in 3-pointers made (9.2 per game) and 62nd in 3-point percentage (36.4%) last year.

Tennessee Tech gave up 7.9 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.8% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 263rd and 112th, respectively, in the country.

Last year, Tennessee Tech took 42.1% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 57.9% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 35.1% of Tennessee Tech's buckets were 3-pointers, and 64.9% were 2-pointers.

