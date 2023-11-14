The Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles shot at a 43.7% clip from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Bisons averaged.

Last season, Tennessee Tech had a 12-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.8% from the field.

The Golden Eagles were the 171st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bisons finished 272nd.

The Golden Eagles' 73.7 points per game last year were just 2.7 more points than the 71 the Bisons gave up to opponents.

Tennessee Tech put together a 12-6 record last season in games it scored more than 71 points.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Tennessee Tech scored 14.7 more points per game at home (80.4) than away (65.7).

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles conceded 5.8 fewer points per game at home (70.4) than away (76.2).

Tennessee Tech sunk more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (34.8%).

