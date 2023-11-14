Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sullivan County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Sullivan County, Tennessee today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Sullivan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kingsport Area Christian Home Educators Association at Unaka High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
