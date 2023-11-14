Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Rutherford County, Tennessee. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central Magnet School at Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14

6:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14

6:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Summit High School at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 14

7:20 PM CT on November 14 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Christian Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy