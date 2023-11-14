Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roane County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Roane County, Tennessee has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Roane County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pigeon Forge High School at Oliver Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Oliver Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Ridge High School at Rockwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Rockwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
