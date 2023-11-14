The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) take on the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels shot 42.2% from the field last season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Titans allowed to opponents.

Ole Miss had a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.2% from the field.

The Rebels were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Titans ranked 65th.

Last year, the Rebels averaged 67.5 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 75.3 the Titans allowed.

When Ole Miss put up more than 75.3 points last season, it went 4-2.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.

In home games, the Rebels surrendered 6.3 fewer points per game (67.5) than in away games (73.8).

At home, Ole Miss sunk 1.2 more threes per game (6.6) than away from home (5.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (30.8%) compared to in away games (27.1%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule