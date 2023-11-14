The Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Lipscomb Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bisons had a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents hit.
  • Lipscomb had a 15-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Bisons were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles ranked 171st.
  • Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bisons put up were only 3.0 more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (73.4).
  • When Lipscomb scored more than 73.4 points last season, it went 12-5.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Lipscomb performed better in home games last season, posting 80.5 points per game, compared to 73.0 per game on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Bisons gave up 67.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 74.2.
  • Lipscomb made 8.6 treys per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.0 more threes and 0.9% points better than it averaged on the road (7.6 threes per game, 35.1% three-point percentage).

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Wichita State L 76-59 Charles Koch Arena
11/8/2023 @ Drake L 85-70 Knapp Center
11/11/2023 Asbury W 113-74 Allen Arena
11/14/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena
11/18/2023 Alabama A&M - Allen Arena
11/24/2023 UNC Asheville - Bell Centre

