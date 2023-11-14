How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bisons had a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents hit.
- Lipscomb had a 15-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Bisons were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles ranked 171st.
- Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bisons put up were only 3.0 more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (73.4).
- When Lipscomb scored more than 73.4 points last season, it went 12-5.
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Lipscomb performed better in home games last season, posting 80.5 points per game, compared to 73.0 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Bisons gave up 67.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 74.2.
- Lipscomb made 8.6 treys per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.0 more threes and 0.9% points better than it averaged on the road (7.6 threes per game, 35.1% three-point percentage).
Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 76-59
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Drake
|L 85-70
|Knapp Center
|11/11/2023
|Asbury
|W 113-74
|Allen Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/18/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Allen Arena
|11/24/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Bell Centre
