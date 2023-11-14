The Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Lipscomb Stats Insights

Last season, the Bisons had a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents hit.

Lipscomb had a 15-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Bisons were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles ranked 171st.

Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bisons put up were only 3.0 more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (73.4).

When Lipscomb scored more than 73.4 points last season, it went 12-5.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Lipscomb performed better in home games last season, posting 80.5 points per game, compared to 73.0 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Bisons gave up 67.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 74.2.

Lipscomb made 8.6 treys per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.0 more threes and 0.9% points better than it averaged on the road (7.6 threes per game, 35.1% three-point percentage).

