Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Jefferson County, Tennessee. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jefferson County High School at Elizabethton High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 14

5:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Church Hill, TN

Church Hill, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson County High School at Volunteer High School