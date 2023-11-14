Tuesday's contest that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) against the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) at State Farm Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-65 in favor of Marquette, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The matchup has no line set.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Champaign, Illinois

Venue: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, Illinois 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-12.2)

Marquette (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Illinois Performance Insights

On offense, Illinois was the 115th-ranked team in college basketball (74.3 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 88th (67.2 points allowed per game).

Last season, the Fighting Illini were 24th-best in college basketball in rebounds (35.3 per game) and 135th in rebounds allowed (30.5).

At 12.4 assists per game last season, Illinois was 230th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Fighting Illini were 149th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.6) last season. They were 20th-worst in 3-point percentage at 30.8%.

Last year, Illinois was 38th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6 per game) and 149th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.4%).

Last season, Illinois attempted 58.1% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.9% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.3% of Illinois' baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.7% were 3-pointers.

Marquette Performance Insights

Marquette allowed 70.3 points per game last season (184th-ranked in college basketball), but it really played well offensively, posting 79.3 points per game (23rd-best).

The Golden Eagles grabbed 28.4 boards per game (333rd-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 32.6 rebounds per contest (281st-ranked).

With 17.3 assists per game, Marquette was sixth-best in college basketball in the category.

The Golden Eagles averaged 10.5 turnovers per game (44th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 14.6 turnovers per contest (31st-ranked).

Last season the Golden Eagles drained 8.9 treys per game (39th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.3% (108th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Marquette was 218th in the country with 7.5 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 247th with a 34.7% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Marquette took 58% two-pointers (accounting for 69.5% of the team's buckets) and 42% threes (30.5%).

