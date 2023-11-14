Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Hamilton County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Magnet School at Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Soddy-Daisy High School at Sequoyah High School - Madisonville
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Madisonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverdale Baptist Academy at Signal Mountain Middle High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Signal Mountain, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Bank High School at Ooltewah High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Ooltewah, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Ridge High School at Rockwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Rockwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverdale Baptist Academy at Signal Mountain Middle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Signal Mountain, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
