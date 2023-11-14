Player prop bet odds for Anthony Davis, Desmond Bane and others are available when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday (opening tip at 10:30 PM ET).

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

SportsNet LA and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -154) 4.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -125)

The 25.5-point over/under for Bane on Tuesday is 1.5 higher than his scoring average.

He has grabbed 3.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Bane averages 4.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Bane averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -104)

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 15-point scoring average is 4.5 less than Tuesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 6.3 per game -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (7.5).

He has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -125) 13.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: +118)

The 24.5 points prop total set for Davis on Tuesday is 1.2 fewer points than his season scoring average (25.7).

He has averaged 1.5 less rebounds per game (12) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (13.5).

Davis' year-long assist average -- 2.7 per game -- is 0.8 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

