Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Davidson County, Tennessee, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benton Hall Academy at Currey Ingram Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hume-Fogg Magnet High School at Cheatham County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Ashland City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glencliff High School at John Overton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Christian Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School at East Nashville Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hunters Lane High School at Stratford STEM Magnet School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friendship Christian School at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Antioch High School at University School of Nashville
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
