Will Dante Fabbro Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 14?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Dante Fabbro a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fabbro stats and insights
- In two of 13 games this season, Fabbro has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- Fabbro has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are giving up 41 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.5 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Fabbro recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|18:49
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|20:14
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:48
|Home
|W 5-1
|10/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.