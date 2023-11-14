The Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) face the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine Game Information

Chattanooga Top Players (2022-23)

Jake Stephens: 22.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK

Bellarmine Top Players (2022-23)

Garrett Tipton: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Chattanooga Rank Chattanooga AVG Bellarmine AVG Bellarmine Rank 52nd 77.2 Points Scored 66.3 316th 240th 72.1 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 86th 33.3 Rebounds 26.6 361st 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 5.4 355th 1st 11.4 3pt Made 8.0 104th 35th 15.3 Assists 14.2 95th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 10.5 44th

