The Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) take on the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chattanooga Stats Insights

The Mocs made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Knights allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Chattanooga had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.4% from the field.

The Mocs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Knights finished 361st.

Last year, the Mocs put up 77.2 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 67.2 the Knights gave up.

When Chattanooga totaled more than 67.2 points last season, it went 15-10.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison

Chattanooga posted 80.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 72.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Mocs played better at home last year, ceding 70.6 points per game, compared to 72.7 in away games.

Chattanooga drained 11.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (11.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36.7% at home and 38.1% when playing on the road.

