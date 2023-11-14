How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) take on the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- Wofford vs Tennessee (6:30 PM ET | November 14)
- Mercer vs Morehead State (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- UNC Greensboro vs Vanderbilt (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
Chattanooga Stats Insights
- The Mocs made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Knights allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- Chattanooga had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Mocs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Knights finished 361st.
- Last year, the Mocs put up 77.2 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 67.2 the Knights gave up.
- When Chattanooga totaled more than 67.2 points last season, it went 15-10.
Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison
- Chattanooga posted 80.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 72.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Mocs played better at home last year, ceding 70.6 points per game, compared to 72.7 in away games.
- Chattanooga drained 11.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (11.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36.7% at home and 38.1% when playing on the road.
Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Covenant
|W 89-44
|McKenzie Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Louisville
|W 81-71
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/14/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/19/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/24/2023
|Evansville
|-
|McKenzie Arena
