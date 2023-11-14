Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carter County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:38 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Carter County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Carter County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elizabethton High School at Volunteer High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Church Hill, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 1 - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morristown-Hamblen High School West at Elizabethton High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson County High School at Elizabethton High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Church Hill, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingsport Area Christian Home Educators Association at Unaka High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
