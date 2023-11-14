Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Blount County, Tennessee, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Blount County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heritage High School at The King's Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Seymour, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alcoa High School at Anderson Co. High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Clinton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
