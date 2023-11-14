How to Watch the Austin Peay vs. Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Austin Peay Governors (0-2) go up against the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network +
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Austin Peay vs. Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Governors' 59.5 points per game last year were 9.3 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wildcats gave up.
- Austin Peay went 14-8 last season when allowing fewer than 67.8 points.
- Last year, the Wildcats recorded 67.8 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 56.3 the Governors gave up.
- Kentucky went 10-13 last season when scoring more than 56.3 points.
Austin Peay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Trevecca Nazarene
|L 75-59
|F&M Bank Arena
|11/10/2023
|Chattanooga
|L 57-52
|F&M Bank Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/22/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
