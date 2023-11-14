The Austin Peay Governors (0-2) go up against the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.

Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Austin Peay vs. Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Governors' 59.5 points per game last year were 9.3 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wildcats gave up.

Austin Peay went 14-8 last season when allowing fewer than 67.8 points.

Last year, the Wildcats recorded 67.8 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 56.3 the Governors gave up.

Kentucky went 10-13 last season when scoring more than 56.3 points.

Austin Peay Schedule