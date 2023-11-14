The Austin Peay Governors (0-2) go up against the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.

Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
  • TV: SEC Network +

Austin Peay vs. Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Governors' 59.5 points per game last year were 9.3 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wildcats gave up.
  • Austin Peay went 14-8 last season when allowing fewer than 67.8 points.
  • Last year, the Wildcats recorded 67.8 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 56.3 the Governors gave up.
  • Kentucky went 10-13 last season when scoring more than 56.3 points.

Austin Peay Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Trevecca Nazarene L 75-59 F&M Bank Arena
11/10/2023 Chattanooga L 57-52 F&M Bank Arena
11/14/2023 @ Kentucky - Memorial Coliseum
11/18/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/22/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center

