Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Warren County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Warren County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren County High School at Stewarts Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Smyrna, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
