The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) face the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Purdue Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Musketeers' opponents made.
  • Purdue went 19-1 when it shot better than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Musketeers ranked 35th.
  • Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers put up were just 1.4 fewer points than the Musketeers allowed (74.1).
  • When Purdue totaled more than 74.1 points last season, it went 16-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers shot 49.2% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
  • Xavier went 23-6 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Musketeers ranked 155th.
  • The Musketeers put up an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.
  • When Xavier allowed fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 9-4.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Purdue played better when playing at home last season, averaging 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Boilermakers played better at home last season, ceding 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Purdue sunk 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than in road games (6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (32%).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged on the road (80.5).
  • At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.1).
  • Xavier made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier - Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Robert Morris W 77-63 Cintas Center
11/10/2023 Jacksonville W 79-56 Cintas Center
11/13/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
11/18/2023 Washington - T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.