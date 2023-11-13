Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Montgomery County, Tennessee today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kenwood High School at Clarksville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Rossview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
