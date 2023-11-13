Monday's contest features the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) clashing at Murphy Athletic Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-57 victory for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 13.

There is no line set for the game.

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, Western Carolina 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-17.0)

Middle Tennessee (-17.0) Computer Predicted Total: 131.0

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

Middle Tennessee put up 70.1 points per game and gave up 67.8 last season, ranking them 210th in college basketball offensively and 105th defensively.

The Blue Raiders were 251st in the country in rebounds per game (30.6) and 30th in rebounds allowed (28.2) last season.

Last season Middle Tennessee was ranked 333rd in the country in assists with 10.8 per game.

The Blue Raiders were 229th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.9 per game) and 199th in 3-point percentage (33.8%) last season.

Last season, Middle Tennessee was 82nd in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and 288th in defensive 3-point percentage (35.5%).

Last year, Middle Tennessee took 35.6% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.4% from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.6% of Middle Tennessee's buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.4% were 2-pointers.

