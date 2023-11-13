Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina November 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) meet the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This clash will start at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Middle Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)
- DeAndre Dishman: 10.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Teafale Lenard: 8.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Camryn Weston: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Eli Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elias King: 9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Middle Tennessee Rank
|Middle Tennessee AVG
|Western Carolina AVG
|Western Carolina Rank
|210th
|70.1
|Points Scored
|73.9
|124th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|70.7
|199th
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|33.6
|69th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|333rd
|10.8
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
