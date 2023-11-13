Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grundy County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Grundy County, Tennessee today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Grundy County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grundy County High School at St. Andrew's - Sewanee School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Sewanee, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
