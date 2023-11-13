East Tennessee State vs. Butler November 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (1-0) meet the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 airing on CBS Sports Network.
East Tennessee State vs. Butler Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
East Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan King: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Haynes: 14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaden Seymour: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Justice Smith: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deanthony Tipler: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Butler Top Players (2022-23)
- Simas Lukosius: 11.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Taylor: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Manny Bates: 11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Eric Hunter Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chuck Harris: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
East Tennessee State vs. Butler Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Butler Rank
|Butler AVG
|East Tennessee State AVG
|East Tennessee State Rank
|328th
|65.3
|Points Scored
|69.1
|247th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|69
|141st
|357th
|27.4
|Rebounds
|32.3
|144th
|351st
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
