The Butler Bulldogs (2-0) take on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Butler vs. East Tennessee State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

East Tennessee State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

East Tennessee State vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Butler Moneyline East Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM Butler (-15.5) 146.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Butler (-15.5) 147.5 -1800 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

East Tennessee State vs. Butler Betting Trends (2022-23)

East Tennessee State compiled a 12-15-0 record against the spread last year.

Butler went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

A total of 10 Bulldogs games last season went over the point total.

