The Butler Bulldogs (2-0) battle the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

East Tennessee State vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
East Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • The Buccaneers shot 45.3% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 44.7% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
  • East Tennessee State compiled an 11-6 straight up record in games it shot over 44.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Buccaneers ranked 83rd.
  • The Buccaneers scored an average of 69.1 points per game last year, just 1.2 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allowed.
  • When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, East Tennessee State went 10-6.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, East Tennessee State scored 69.8 points per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (68.0).
  • In 2022-23, the Buccaneers gave up 1.9 fewer points per game at home (67.9) than on the road (69.8).
  • East Tennessee State knocked down the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.5 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (32.9%).

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 King (TN) W 73-56 Freedom Hall Civic Center
11/9/2023 @ Elon L 79-76 Schar Center
11/13/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 Davidson - Freedom Hall Civic Center
11/22/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center

