Only one ASUN game is on Monday's college basketball schedule. That contest is the Florida Atlantic Owls playing the North Florida Ospreys at UNF Arena.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ASUN Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Florida Atlantic Owls at North Florida Ospreys 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow ASUN games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!