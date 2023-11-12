Sunday's contest between the Fairfield Stags (2-0) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0) at Memorial Gymnasium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-74, with Fairfield securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Commodores are coming off of a 70-68 win over UT Martin in their last game on Thursday.

Vanderbilt vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Vanderbilt vs. Fairfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairfield 76, Vanderbilt 74

Vanderbilt Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Commodores were outscored by 3.5 points per game last season, with a -108 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.6 points per game (132nd in college basketball), and allowed 71.1 per outing (318th in college basketball).

Vanderbilt averaged 66.1 points per game last year in conference contests, which was 1.5 fewer points per game than its season average (67.6).

The Commodores put up 68.9 points per game last year at home, which was 3.2 more points than they averaged away from home (65.7).

At home, Vanderbilt surrendered 8.3 fewer points per game (67.1) than away from home (75.4).

