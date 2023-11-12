The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) take a four-game losing streak into a meeting against the Tennessee Titans (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

Before the Buccaneers play the Titans, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Titans vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buccaneers 1 39.5 -115 -105

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Titans vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have played three games this season that ended with a combined score over 39.5 points.

Tennessee's matchups this season have a 40.6-point average over/under, 1.1 more points than this game's total.

The Titans have covered the spread four times over eight games with a set spread.

The Titans have been underdogs in seven games this season and won three (42.9%) of those contests.

This season, Tennessee has won three of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The average point total in Tampa Bay's games this year is 41.8, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread in a matchup five times this season (5-3-0).

The Buccaneers have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they split the two games.

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Buccaneers vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Buccaneers 19.8 23 20.9 15 41.8 3 8 Titans 18.5 28 20 9 40.6 3 8

Titans vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights & Trends

Titans

Tennessee has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, over its last three games.

In the Titans' past three games, they have gone over the total once.

The Buccaneers have a negative point differential on the season (-9 total points, -1.1 per game), as do the Titans (-12 total points, -1.5 per game).

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has covered the spread twice, and is 0-3 overall, in its past three contests.

In Tampa Bay's past three games, it has hit the over once.

The Buccaneers have been outscored by nine points this season (1.1 points per game), and opponents of the Titans have outscored them by only 12 points (1.5 per game).

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.6 41.1 40 Implied Team Total AVG 21.9 22.3 21.5 ATS Record 4-4-0 3-1-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 2-2-0 0-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 3-1 0-3

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 41.4 42.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.1 22.5 23.8 ATS Record 5-3-0 1-3-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-2 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.