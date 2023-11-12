Sunday's game features the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) and the Tennessee State Tigers (1-1) matching up at Kimmel Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 68-58 victory for heavily favored UNC Asheville according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Tigers lost their last game 84-35 against Charlotte on Friday.

Tennessee State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Tennessee State vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 68, Tennessee State 58

Other OVC Predictions

Tennessee State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers were outscored by 5.1 points per game last season (scoring 66.2 points per game to rank 151st in college basketball while allowing 71.3 per contest to rank 322nd in college basketball) and had a -148 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Tennessee State averaged 65.6 points per game in OVC play, and 66.2 overall.

In 2022-23, the Tigers scored 16.8 more points per game at home (74.7) than on the road (57.9).

At home, Tennessee State conceded 70.4 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 72.4.

