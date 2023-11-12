Should you wager on Nick Westbrook-Ikhine scoring a touchdown in the Tennessee Titans' upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Westbrook-Ikhine has tacked on 18 receptions for 224 yards and three TDs. He's been targeted 26 times, producing 32 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine has a touchdown catch in three of seven games this year, but no games with more than one.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 7 4 58 0 Week 2 Chargers 3 3 25 1 Week 4 Bengals 6 5 51 1 Week 5 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 3 25 0 Week 8 Falcons 2 1 33 1 Week 9 @Steelers 1 1 23 0

