Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from across the NHL are available in this article, with 12 games on the NHL slate Saturday.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -125 to score
Bruins vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Pastrnak's stats: 10 goals in 13 games
Brady Tkachuk (Senators) +130 to score
Senators vs. Flames
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Tkachuk's stats: 8 goals in 12 games
Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +145 to score
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- DeBrincat's stats: 9 goals in 14 games
Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +150 to score
Canadiens vs. Bruins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Caufield's stats: 5 goals in 13 games
Tim Stuetzle (Senators) +150 to score
Senators vs. Flames
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Stuetzle's stats: 3 goals in 12 games
Dylan Larkin (Red Wings) +155 to score
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Larkin's stats: 5 goals in 14 games
Kyle Connor (Jets) +155 to score
Jets vs. Stars
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Connor's stats: 11 goals in 13 games
Mark Scheifele (Jets) +170 to score
Jets vs. Stars
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Scheifele's stats: 5 goals in 13 games
Jason Robertson (Stars) +175 to score
Stars vs. Jets
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Robertson's stats: 3 goals in 12 games
Brad Marchand (Bruins) +180 to score
Bruins vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Marchand's stats: 6 goals in 13 games
