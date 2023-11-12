Sunday's contest features the Middle Tennessee Raiders (2-0) and the Princeton Tigers (1-0) facing off at Murphy Athletic Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-54 victory for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Raiders came out on top in their last game 93-48 against Florida A&M on Thursday.

Middle Tennessee vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Middle Tennessee vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 70, Princeton 54

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Raiders outscored opponents by 16.0 points per game last season, with a +528 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.4 points per game (44th in college basketball) and allowed 57.4 per outing (28th in college basketball).

In conference action last year, Middle Tennessee tallied more points per contest (73.6) than its season average (73.4).

When playing at home, the Raiders scored 0.7 more points per game last year (73.8) than they did in away games (73.1).

In 2022-23, Middle Tennessee surrendered 52.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it allowed 59.0.

