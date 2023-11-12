Tennessee Titans receiver Kyle Philips has a good matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are giving up the second-most passing yards in the league, 279.4 per game.

Philips has accumulated eight catches for 98 yards this campaign this season. He has been targeted on 11 occasions, and averages 24.5 yards receiving.

Philips vs. the Buccaneers

Philips vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Tampa Bay has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have conceded a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Tampa Bay on the season.

The Buccaneers allow 279.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Buccaneers have put up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Buccaneers' defense is 25th in the league in that category.

Kyle Philips Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Philips Receiving Insights

Philips has 4.7% of his team's target share (11 targets on 233 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 11 times this season, averaging 8.9 yards per target.

Having played four games this year, Philips has not had a TD reception.

Philips' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

