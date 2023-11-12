Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Clippers (3-5) and Memphis Grizzlies (1-8) will go head to head on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET. Desmond Bane is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Clippers

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: BSSC, BSSE

BSSC, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Grizzlies fell to the Jazz on Friday, 127-121. Their top scorer was Bane with 37 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 37 4 8 1 2 7 Bismack Biyombo 15 14 0 1 0 0 Luke Kennard 14 1 1 0 1 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Grizzlies vs Clippers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane gets the Grizzlies 24.0 points, 3.3 boards and 4.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Xavier Tillman averages 12.7 points, 9.0 boards and 3.0 assists, making 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

The Grizzlies receive 15.0 points per game from Jaren Jackson Jr., plus 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Grizzlies receive 15.3 points, 2.0 boards and 4.7 assists per game from Marcus Smart.

The Grizzlies get 12.0 points per game from Ziaire Williams, plus 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists.

Watch Paul George, Bane and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.