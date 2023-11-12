Grizzlies vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers (3-5) host the Memphis Grizzlies (1-8) after winning three straight home games. The Clippers are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which begins at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 226.5.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSSC and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-8.5
|226.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 226.5 points in four of nine outings.
- Memphis' outings this season have a 224.6-point average over/under, 1.9 fewer points than this game's total.
- Memphis is only 2-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Grizzlies have been named as the underdog three times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
- Memphis has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +275.
- Memphis has an implied victory probability of 26.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Grizzlies vs Clippers Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|4
|50%
|115.4
|224.4
|112.6
|228.2
|227.6
|Grizzlies
|4
|44.4%
|109
|224.4
|115.6
|228.2
|223.3
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Memphis has a lower winning percentage at home (.200, 1-4-0 record) than on the road (.250, 1-3-0).
- The Grizzlies' 109 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 112.6 the Clippers allow to opponents.
- Memphis is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when it scores more than 112.6 points.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|2-7
|0-0
|4-5
|Clippers
|3-5
|2-0
|4-4
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Clippers
|109
|115.4
|23
|11
|0-2
|3-3
|0-2
|3-3
|115.6
|112.6
|20
|14
|2-4
|2-1
|1-5
|2-1
