Grizzlies vs. Clippers November 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers (1-1) play the Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) at 3:30 PM ET on BSSC and BSSE.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSC, BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games
- November 10 at home vs the Jazz
- November 1 at the Jazz
- November 3 at the Trail Blazers
- October 30 at home vs the Mavericks
- November 5 at the Trail Blazers
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jaren Jackson Jr. put up 18.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1.0 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.0 steal and 3.0 blocked shots (first in league).
- Desmond Bane posted 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists last year, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Marcus Smart's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.
- Santi Aldama averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Steven Adams averaged 8.6 points, 2.3 assists and 11.6 boards.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Clippers Players to Watch
- Per game, Paul George put up points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year. He also put up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Kawhi Leonard's numbers last season were 23.8 points, 6.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He made 51.2% of his shots from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.0 triples.
- Ivica Zubac averaged 10.8 points, 9.9 boards and 1.0 assists per game, plus 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Kenyon Martin Jr. recorded 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He drained 56.9% of his shots from the floor (10th in league).
- Russell Westbrook's numbers last season were 15.9 points, 6.2 boards and 7.5 assists per contest. He made 41.7% of his shots from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Clippers
|Grizzlies
|113.6
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|113.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.0
|47.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|38.1%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.