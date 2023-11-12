Will Derrick Henry Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Derrick Henry did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Henry's stats below.
On the ground, Henry has season stats of 137 rushes for 601 yards and four TDs, picking up 4.4 yards per attempt. He also has 18 catches on 20 targets for 165 yards.
Derrick Henry Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- No other running back is on the injury list for the Titans.
Week 10 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Henry 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|137
|601
|4
|4.4
|20
|18
|165
|0
Henry Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|22
|101
|0
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|17
|75
|1
|3
|27
|0
