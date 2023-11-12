DeAndre Hopkins vs. Dee Delaney: Week 10 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
DeAndre Hopkins and the Tennessee Titans meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 at Raymond James Stadium, where they'll be up against Dee Delaney and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. For more stats and analysis on the Titans pass catchers' matchup versus the Buccaneers' pass defense, see below.
Titans vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers
|74.9
|9.4
|19
|74
|9.17
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Dee Delaney Insights
DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense
- DeAndre Hopkins has hauled in 564 receiving yards on 35 receptions to pace his team this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, Tennessee is bottom-10 in passing yards this season, ranking seventh-last in the NFL with 1,500 total passing yards (187.5 per game). It also ranks 17th in yards per attempt (6.4).
- With just 148 points (18.5 per game), the Titans are having trouble scoring points this year.
- Tennessee has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 29.1 times per game, which is fourth in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Titans air it out less frequently than most of the league, throwing 28 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (56% red-zone pass rate), which ranks 10th in the NFL.
Dee Delaney & the Buccaneers' Defense
- Dee Delaney leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording seven tackles and two passes defended.
- Looking at passing defense, Tampa Bay is giving up the fifth-most yards in the league at 279.4 per game (2,235 total passing yards against).
- The Buccaneers are 15th in the league in scoring defense, giving up an average of 20.9 points.
- Seven players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay this season.
- 12 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Buccaneers this season.
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Dee Delaney Advanced Stats
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Dee Delaney
|Rec. Targets
|64
|11
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|35
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|16.1
|5
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|564
|7
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|70.5
|1.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|125
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|10
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|2
|Interceptions
