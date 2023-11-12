At Raymond James Stadium in Week 10, the Tennessee Titans' DeAndre Hopkins will be lined up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass defense and Christian Izien. Continue reading for more stats and information on this important matchup.

Titans vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers 74.9 9.4 19 74 9.16

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Christian Izien Insights

DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense

DeAndre Hopkins paces his squad with 564 receiving yards on 35 catches with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Tennessee's passing offense has been sputtering this season, as it ranks sixth-last in the league with 1,500 passing yards (187.5 per game).

The Titans have had one of the least effective scoring offenses in the league, ranking 28th in the NFL by generating 18.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 28th in the NFL with 302 total yards per contest.

Tennessee is not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 29.1 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Titans have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 28 times (ninth-fewest in league).

Christian Izien & the Buccaneers' Defense

Christian Izien has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 31 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended.

In the air, Tampa Bay has conceded 2,235 passing yards, or 279.4 per game -- that's the fifth-highest total in the league.

The Buccaneers' points-against average on defense is 20.9 per game, 15th in the NFL.

Tampa Bay has allowed seven players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

12 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Buccaneers this season.

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Christian Izien Advanced Stats

DeAndre Hopkins Christian Izien Rec. Targets 64 34 Def. Targets Receptions 35 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.1 28 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 564 31 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 70.5 3.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 125 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

