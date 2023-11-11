SEC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 11
If you are looking for information on the best bets in SEC action in Week 11, or creating a parlay bet, our computer model is here to help. It favors betting on the over/under in the Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M matchup, and picking Ole Miss (+10.5) over Georgia on the spread. Find more stats and insights on those college football games by scrolling down.
Best Week 11 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Ole Miss +10.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 3.6 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Auburn +2.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 3.1 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: LSU -14.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Florida Gators at LSU Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 19.4 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 11 SEC Total Bets
Over 43 - Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Total: 50.7 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 47 - Alabama vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Total: 51.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Under 65.5 - Florida vs. LSU
- Matchup: Florida Gators at LSU Tigers
- Projected Total: 62.8 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 11 SEC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Georgia
|9-0 (6-0 SEC)
|39.3 / 15.4
|493.4 / 282.2
|Alabama
|8-1 (6-0 SEC)
|31.9 / 17.8
|382.2 / 325.4
|Ole Miss
|8-1 (5-1 SEC)
|38.8 / 22.9
|478.9 / 365.7
|LSU
|6-3 (4-2 SEC)
|45.2 / 28.2
|544.7 / 407.4
|Missouri
|7-2 (3-2 SEC)
|32.4 / 24.0
|433.0 / 343.2
|Tennessee
|7-2 (3-2 SEC)
|34.8 / 18.4
|466.4 / 319.6
|Florida
|5-4 (3-3 SEC)
|28.9 / 24.7
|409.4 / 349.9
|Kentucky
|6-3 (3-3 SEC)
|30.0 / 22.3
|353.4 / 347.2
|Texas A&M
|5-4 (3-3 SEC)
|32.3 / 21.6
|401.2 / 296.9
|Auburn
|5-4 (2-4 SEC)
|27.2 / 21.7
|355.4 / 357.6
|South Carolina
|3-6 (1-5 SEC)
|26.8 / 31.1
|382.7 / 433.4
|Mississippi State
|4-5 (1-5 SEC)
|22.7 / 25.7
|335.7 / 362.0
|Arkansas
|3-6 (1-5 SEC)
|27.9 / 24.3
|325.3 / 339.8
|Vanderbilt
|2-8 (0-6 SEC)
|24.4 / 33.9
|328.3 / 435.5
