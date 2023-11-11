Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-6) will face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8) in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Commodores are currently an underdog by 13.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 58.5 points.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Carolina Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Carolina (-13.5)
|58.5
|-600
|+425
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|South Carolina (-13.5)
|57.5
|-630
|+450
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Utah vs Washington
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- North Texas vs SMU
- USC vs Oregon
- Virginia vs Louisville
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Washington State vs Cal
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Texas vs TCU
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt has won just one game against the spread this year.
- The Commodores have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- South Carolina has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Gamecocks have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.