The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) play the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.

UT Martin vs. Mississippi State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK K.J. Simon: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Parker Stewart: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK KK Curry: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Nix: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Mississippi State Top Players (2022-23)

Tolu Smith: 15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK D.J. Jeffries: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Cameron Matthews: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Shakeel Moore: 9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dashawn Davis: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

UT Martin vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi State Rank Mississippi State AVG UT Martin AVG UT Martin Rank 321st 65.7 Points Scored 80.5 14th 9th 61 Points Allowed 75.4 319th 24th 35.3 Rebounds 35.7 18th 4th 11.7 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 344th 5.2 3pt Made 7.7 134th 95th 14.2 Assists 13.6 136th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

