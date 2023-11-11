UT Martin vs. Southeast Missouri State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
In the contest between the UT Martin Skyhawks and Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Saturday, November 11 at 3:00 PM, our projection model expects the Skyhawks to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
UT Martin vs. Southeast Missouri State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|UT Martin (-5.2)
|57.1
|UT Martin 31, Southeast Missouri State 26
UT Martin Betting Info (2023)
- The Skyhawks have posted two wins against the spread this season.
- UT Martin has had two games (out of four) go over the total this season.
Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)
- The Redhawks is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Redhawks have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).
Skyhawks vs. Redhawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|UT Martin
|32.3
|24.8
|35.3
|12
|30
|35
|Southeast Missouri State
|28.8
|26.7
|31.3
|20.5
|26.8
|31.6
