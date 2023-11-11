In the contest between the UT Martin Skyhawks and Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Saturday, November 11 at 3:00 PM, our projection model expects the Skyhawks to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

UT Martin vs. Southeast Missouri State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UT Martin (-5.2) 57.1 UT Martin 31, Southeast Missouri State 26

UT Martin Betting Info (2023)

The Skyhawks have posted two wins against the spread this season.

UT Martin has had two games (out of four) go over the total this season.

Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Redhawks is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Redhawks have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Skyhawks vs. Redhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UT Martin 32.3 24.8 35.3 12 30 35 Southeast Missouri State 28.8 26.7 31.3 20.5 26.8 31.6

