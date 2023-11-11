Saturday's game that pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) against the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at Humphrey Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-60 in favor of Mississippi State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 11.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UT Martin vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

UT Martin vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 80, UT Martin 60

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Martin vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-19.7)

Mississippi State (-19.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.1

UT Martin Performance Insights

UT Martin gave up 75.4 points per game last year (319th-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived offensively, posting 80.5 points per game (14th-best).

The Skyhawks allowed 33.8 rebounds per game last season (324th-ranked in college basketball), but they thrived by averaging 35.7 rebounds per contest (18th-best).

UT Martin ranked 136th in college basketball with 13.6 assists per contest.

The Skyhawks ranked 152nd in the country with 11.6 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 133rd with 12.4 forced turnovers per game.

With 7.7 three-pointers per game, the Skyhawks were 134th in the nation. They owned a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 234th in college basketball.

With 8.2 three-pointers conceded per game, UT Martin was 290th in the nation. It ceded a 32.3% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 88th in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by UT Martin last year, 62.5% of them were two-pointers (73% of the team's made baskets) and 37.5% were from beyond the arc (27%).

