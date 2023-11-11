A pair of the nation's stingiest run defenses meet when the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) take college football's 14th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2), who have the No. 25 rushing defense, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Volunteers are only 1.5-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 57.

Tennessee has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in scoring offense (34.8 points per game) and 22nd-best in scoring defense (18.4 points allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Missouri is compiling 433 total yards per contest (38th-ranked). It ranks 42nd in the FBS on defense (343.2 total yards given up per game).

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Tennessee vs Missouri Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -1.5 -110 -110 57 -110 -110 -125 +105

Tennessee Recent Performance

The Volunteers have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, averaging 511.7 total yards per game over that stretch (fourth-worst). They've been more successful defensively, giving up 352.7 total yards per game (66th).

Looking at the Volunteers' last three games, they have put up 37.3 points per game on offense (28th-ranked) and have allowed 21.3 points per game on defense (83rd-ranked).

Over Tennessee's last three games, it ranks 36th in passing offense (291.3 passing yards per game) and -93-worst in passing defense (271 passing yards per game surrendered).

While the Volunteers rank 26th in rushing yards per game over the last three games (220.3), they rank 23rd-best on the defensive side of the ball (81.7 rushing yards allowed per game) over that three-game stretch.

The Volunteers have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three games.

In its past three games, Tennessee has hit the over.

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee has a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Volunteers have an ATS record of 6-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.

Five of Tennessee's eight games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).

Tennessee has won 85.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (6-1).

Tennessee has gone 3-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (85.7%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Volunteers a 55.6% chance to win.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has compiled 2,017 yards (224.1 ypg) on 169-of-258 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 265 rushing yards (29.4 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylen Wright has carried the ball 110 times for a team-high 826 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Jabari Small has racked up 415 yards on 82 carries, scoring two times.

Squirrel White's team-leading 557 yards as a receiver have come on 46 receptions (out of 62 targets) with two touchdowns.

Ramel Keyton has hauled in 24 passes while averaging 45.8 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Bru McCoy has racked up 17 catches for 217 yards, an average of 24.1 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

James Pearce Jr. has racked up seven sacks to lead the team, while also picking up seven TFL and 15 tackles.

Elijah Herring, Tennessee's tackle leader, has 52 tackles and one TFL this year.

Kamal Hadden has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 18 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

