Tennessee vs. Missouri: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2) and their 25th-ranked run defense will host the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) and the third-ranked rushing offense on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Tigers are only 1.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 58.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Missouri matchup.
Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tennessee vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-1.5)
|58.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-1.5)
|58.5
|-118
|-102
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Washington State vs Cal
- Utah vs Washington
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- Michigan vs Penn State
- USC vs Oregon
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- North Texas vs SMU
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- Virginia vs Louisville
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Texas vs TCU
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
Tennessee vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Tennessee has covered six times in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- The Volunteers have an ATS record of 6-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.
- Missouri has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.
- The Tigers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.