The No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2) and their 25th-ranked run defense will host the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) and the third-ranked rushing offense on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Tigers are only 1.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 58.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Missouri matchup.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Tennessee vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Tennessee vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Tennessee has covered six times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Volunteers have an ATS record of 6-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.

Missouri has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

