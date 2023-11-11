Predators vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Coyotes (6-6-1), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Nashville Predators (5-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS.
Predators vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-145)
|Coyotes (+120)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have been a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and went 1-1 in those games.
- Nashville has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- The Predators have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Nashville's 13 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals eight times.
Predators vs Coyotes Additional Info
Predators vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|37 (23rd)
|Goals
|40 (17th)
|42 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|37 (12th)
|11 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (5th)
|13 (28th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (22nd)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 4-6-0 overall.
- Four of Nashville's last 10 games went over.
- The Predators have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this game's over/under.
- During the past 10 games, the Predators have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Predators are ranked 23rd in the league with 37 goals this season, an average of 2.8 per contest.
- The Predators rank 16th in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (42 total) in league play.
- Their goal differential (-5) ranks them 21st in the league.
